Saira Banu was admitted at hospital recently and later she was shifted to ICU. The veteran actress suffered a cardiac arrest after which the doctors have advised her for an angiography.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Veteran actress Saira Banu was admitted to Hinduja Hospital after facing blood pressure issues. She is still at the hospital admitted to ICU. After several tests Saira Banu has been diagnosed with acute coronary syndrome and she is also suffering from depression.

“Yesterday, her cardiac tests happened and she has been diagnosed with acute coronary syndrome,” a Hinduja Hospital doctor told PTI.Now, doctors at Hinduja hospital has advised her go under angiogrphy to further assess her heart's condition.

Saira Banu however, has refused for the angiogram procedure and wants to go home.Doctors at the hospital now is waiting for her consent to get the procedure done. The doctors can only move forward to check her condition if the actress allows them. Being rigid on her decision Saira Banu is not ready to get the procedure done.

The veteran actress is suffering from depression, doctors revealed. The actress doesn't sleep much and wants to get discharged from the hospital. Saira Banu is battling depression after death of his legendary actor husband Dilip Kumar. Dilip Kumar died only on July 7 at the age of 98.

Faisal Farooqui said that Saira Banu's condition isn't critical and that she might get discharged soon. He said, “Doctors have advised Saira Banu for angiography. According to that, her medicines will be prescribed. It’s not a serious issue. Doctors are saying that she might be discharged soon. They can start the procedure for angiography later too.”

Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar shared a very strong connection and Saira was with him from last 55 years. It is obvious for the actress to feel this sense of pain and loss.

Posted By: Ashita Singh