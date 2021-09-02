Dilip Kumar's wife and veteran actress Saira Banu was admitted to Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital due to blood pressure issues. She was even shifted to ICU after her health had deteriorated. Scroll down to know about her recent health update.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Veteran actor Saira Banu has suffered a left ventricular failure, confirmed the doctor attending her at the Hinduja Hospital. On Wednesday, an official statement from her family revealed that she was admitted to the hospital three days back due to blood pressure issues. In an interview with ETimes later, her doctor, Dr Nitin Gokhale mentioned that she had breathing issues and diabetes problems as well. He revealed that even though her condition has been controlled, she would need to go through an angiography soon and the decision will be taken in a few days.

He was quoted as saying, “She is fine, she has completely stabilised, and we will be moving her out of the ICU either tonight or tomorrow. It will be cured. We first need to control her diabetes.” The daily quoted a source close to Saira’s family as saying, “We are not in a hurry to go in for the angiography. We will decide in 4 or 5 days.”

Saira’s family friends had earlier revealed that she got really affected by the news of her husband’s death and hasn’t been keeping well ever since. The actor lost her husband, thespian Dilip Kumar, earlier this year whom she had married when she was 22. Theirs has been a love story for the ages to remember and Saira has always been a devoted wife all her life. Speaking about her health, family friend Faisal Farooqui said, “Dilip saab ki death ke baad she suffered a lot of stress, and that has also added to her health struggle. Currently, she is in the ICU but overall is stable. She has been advised to rest with other tests and investigation pending.”

Meanwhile, the doctor who is treating Saira currently is the son of Dr Shrikant Gokhale who had treated Dilip Kumar and worked as their family doctor for the longest time. We wish Saira a speedy recovery!

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal