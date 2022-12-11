Saira Banu Gets Emotional At Dilip Kumar’s 100th Birth Anniversary Film Festival In Mumbai

Veteran actor Saira Banu got emotional during Dilip Kumar's 'Hero Of Heroes' event organized in Mumbai on Saturday. The two-day film festival is organized to celebrate the cine legend Dilip Kumar's 100th birth anniversary on December 11. Collaborated between PVR Cinemas and INOX with Film Heritage Foundation, Saira Banu attended the event and also spoke about her journey and relationship with Dilip Kumar.

At the inauguration ceremony conducted on December 10, Saira Banu got emotional speaking about Dilip Kumar and his final days. The veteran actress said, "Aisa lagta hai mujhe ke karwat lekar so rahe hain mere paas. Aur jab unki beemar halat thi, pichle saalo mein..he used to sleep long hours. And I would always naturally be by his side, the woman in love that I am still with. Aur jab woh kabhi unki aankh kholte the, it was a festival for me, it was Eid for me."

The actress further added, "He would turn around, look at me with those beautiful penetrating eyes, the most beautiful smile and say 'Saira, abhi tak yahan baithi ho.' As she spoke ahead, Saira Banu was seen talking with teary-eyes and said, " I would tell him, "Yes of course, abhi tak baithi hu aapke liye ki aapki aankh khule, aapke face pe, aapke jism pe koi harkat ho. Jab aap sote hai, ye duniya bahut khamosh hojati hai, meaningless hojati hai mere liye. Lekin jab aap jaagte ho, is duniya mein harkat aajati hai log chalne phirne lagte hain."

Celebrating the thespian's contribution to Indian cinema, the film gala was conducted in partnership with PVR Cinemas, where Dilip Kumar's critically-acclaimed classic films will be screened in over 30 cinema halls and 20 cities across the country, including 'Aan', 'Devdas', 'Ram Aur Shyam', and 'Shakti.' The popular Hindi classics will also be screened at INOX theaters across 30 cities in India.

Popular veteran legends including Waheeda Rehman, Shabana Azmi, and Javed Akhtar were spotted at the event, whereas many prominent personalities from the Bollywood industry also made their presence including Ramesh Sippy, Subhash Ghai, Biswajit, R. Balki, and Rohan Sippy.