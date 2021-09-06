Veteran actress Saira Banu was admitted to the hospital following breathlessness, high sugar and high blood pressure. Scroll down to know mor

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Veteran actress Saira Banu, who was admitted to the Hinduja Hospital on August 28, has been discharged from the hospital on Sunday. This news was confirmed by her close family friend Faisal Farooqui. He said the actress has returned home and is doing well. The 77-year-old actress was admitted following breathlessness, high blood pressure and high sugar.

"Saira ji is doing well. She's discharged and is back home. Resting. Thank you for your prayers," Faisal Farooqui told PTI.

Saira Banu was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) three days after she was admitted to the hospital.

"She was shifted out of the ICU. She has been mobilised and is fine. May probably get discharged in a day or two, if there are no further issues," PTI quoted the hospital official as saying.

On Thursday, the hospital revealed that the Padosan actress was diagnosed with acute coronary syndrome, a heart condition. Reportedly, doctors had suggested a CAG (coronary angiogram), but the actress refused it.

Earlier in July, Saira Banu lost her husband and legendary actor, Dilip Kumar, at the age of 98 after a long ailment. The couple, who had been part of several movies together, such as Sagina Mahato, Chhoti Bahu and Duniya, got married in 1966. The couple became an iconic pair and inspiration for everyone in the nation.

On the professional front, the veteran actress made her debut in 1961 opposite Shammi Kapoor in the film Junglee. Since then, there was no looking back for the actress and went on to give several blockbuster hit films to the Hindi cinema, including Pyar Mohabbat, Bluff Master, Aayi Milan Ki Bela, Victoria No. 203, Jhuk Gaya Aasman, Aadmi Aur Insaan, Resham Ki Dori, Shagird and Diwana. Saira Banu was last seen in the 1988 film Faisla

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv