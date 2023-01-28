'Saindhav': Nawazuddin Siddique Confirms His Telugu Debut Alongside Venkatesh Daggubati; Details Inside

On Saturday, Nawazuddin Siddiqui announced his Telugu debut, Saindhav, with Venkatesh. The 48-year-old actor headed to his Twitter handle and made an announcement regarding his upcoming project.

"It’s super to collaborate with the ever so energetic @VenkyMama for his 75th film Saindhav to be directed by @KolanuSailesh. Thank You @vboyanapalli and @NiharikaEnt. Looking forward to this Telugu Debut. @RanaDaggubati @NameisNani @chay_akkineni (sparkles emojis)," he wrote on his Twitter handle.

Nawazuddin also shared a series of pictures in his tweet featuring himself, Rana Daggubati, Naga Chaitanya, Venkatesh Daggubati, and more.

Earlier, director Sailesh Kolanu headed to his Instagram handle and welcomed Nawazuddin Siddique on board. "Now it’s rampage to the power of 2 :) Welcome on board @nawazuddin._siddiqui bhai, super excited to work with you :)," he wrote in the caption.

In another Instagram post, he shared a video and noted, "It was a beautiful morning today :) @venkateshdaggubati @nawazuddin._siddiqui @niharikaent @boyanapallivenkat @musicsanthosh @maniinfilm @garrybh1988 @kollaavinash #saindhav."

Actor Venkatesh plays the titular character in the pan-Indian action drama movie Saindhav. Santhosh Narayanan composed the soundtrack for the movie, which was produced by Venkat Boyanapalli under the Niharika Entertainment brand.