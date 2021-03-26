The most awaited biopic, Saina starring Parineeti Chopra, has released in the theatre. The film is based on the life of ace shuttler Saina Nehwal.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Finally! The most awaited biopic, Saina starring Parineeti Chopra, has released in the theatre. The film is based on the life of ace shuttler Saina Nehwal who has won several awards, including India's third-highest civilian award-Padma Bhushan. The film helmed by Amole Gupte narrates how a small-town girl, whose parents sought loans to buy a badminton kit for their daughter, becomes the world's number one champion. In the film, Parineeti is essaying the titular role of the shuttler.

Narrating 30 years journey in just 2 hours and 12 minutes is not easy to narrate. However, Amole Gupte aced all the genres and garnered high reviews from critics. However, netizens are busy dropping a mixed response on Twitter. Some are applauding Parineeti and the director's skills, while some are criticising them for not showcasing the film as expected. One of the users in appreciation wrote, "#Saina is inspiring and excellent film. @ParineetiChoprahas done great job in the film. Performance of #manavkaul and direction of #Amolegupte is also good."

Whereas another user wrote, "This film script & dialogues were suitable for a wrestling film but at the last moment i guess makers changed the sport & made a biopic on a badminton player . Is film ka ek hi dhey hai, audience ko maar dena. Watch at your own risk. #Saina

#SainaReview - ⭐️ 1 star



This film script & dialogues were suitable for a wrestling film but at the last moment i guess makers changed the sport & made a biopic on a badminton player . Is film ka ek hi dhey hai, audience ko maar dena. Watch at your own risk. #Saina pic.twitter.com/W4FrbIENi0 — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) March 26, 2021

Here have a look at Twitterati's reaction:

Done watching #Saina :

Surprisingly, Good. I was expecting an average film from the trailer but it came out better than that. Saina is high on emotions but lacks the intelligent choreography. Finally, something good in Bollywoodq after 14 months since #Tanhaji

RATING- 6/10* pic.twitter.com/zTuvivfeFN — $@M (@SAMTHEBESTEST_) March 25, 2021

Congratulations, team #SAINA! Brilliantly directed by my dear friend #AmoleGupte,@ParineetiChopra gives a stellar performance..I’m so proud of you, Tishu! @NSaina, you inspire me..thank you for your immense contribution to the nation and the sport. Much love @deepabhatia11 ♥️ pic.twitter.com/FwGlW9IQ7J — Mubina Rattonsey (@mubinarattonsey) March 25, 2021

@ParineetiChopra can't act like @deepikapadukone so they have taken jibe on @deepikapadukone dad Prakash Padukone in #SainaNehwal #SainaMovie #SainaReview by making Prakash a coach who speaks only in hifi English and quoting Cinderella and all. @Deepak11412544 @PMCBN2021 — KaulTheKing (@kaultheking) March 26, 2021

It's not about entertainment, but an effort by educators to inspire millions & millions of young girls. It's not about the box office. It's all about the core of education which is "to inspire". #SainaReview



Thank you @NSaina @Sujay_Jairaj #AmoleGupte @SirPareshRawal pic.twitter.com/TtxaejOiqU — Francis Joseph (@Francis_Joseph) March 26, 2021

Its #Saina Day ....Best reviews are coming for #SainaMovie #SainaReview ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️🔥🔥🔥😍😍😍@ParineetiChopra congratulations team @AmaalMallik @TSeries @amolegupte please support saina team Go and watch at your near theatres .. Congratulations @NSaina mam lots of Love mam❤️ — ASUTOSH AKKIAN (@Asutosh_Dash_) March 25, 2021

#Saina - MARVELLOUS !



High on emotions and desire , this @ParineetiChopra starrer is actually a best film from Bollywood in the last 1 year . Deals with the topsy turvy life of Nehwal with its simple yet interesting life story , good screenplay and excellent direction.



⭐⭐⭐⭐ — Rahul ( RV ) (@RahulVerma4860) March 26, 2021

Parineeti getting good reviews for #Saina and #SAPF. Finally the Parineissance is in full flow, ig — Simp Rukh Khan (@VelvetIsMushy_) March 26, 2021

Meanwhile, Amole Gupte in an interview once said, "Saina Nehwal’s story is a thaali of emotions” and it’s difficult to go wrong when someone’s life has the graph of rise, fall and redemption."

Earlier, Shraddha Kapoor was supposed to essay the role of Saina Nehwal, however, later she was dropped, and Parineeti was offered the film. In a statement, makers said, "Due to circumstances beyond her control, the actress kept giving other films priority over the national badminton champion’s biopic, so the makers have decided to go ahead with Chopra."

Apart from Parineeti, the film also stars Manav Kaul as Pullela Gopichand (Coach), and Eshan Naqvi as Parupalli Kashyap (husband). The film is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar under the banner T-Series.

