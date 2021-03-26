New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Finally! The most awaited biopic, Saina starring Parineeti Chopra, has released in the theatre. The film is based on the life of ace shuttler Saina Nehwal who has won several awards, including India's third-highest civilian award-Padma Bhushan. The film helmed by Amole Gupte narrates how a small-town girl, whose parents sought loans to buy a badminton kit for their daughter, becomes the world's number one champion. In the film, Parineeti is essaying the titular role of the shuttler.

Narrating 30 years journey in just 2 hours and 12 minutes is not easy to narrate. However, Amole Gupte aced all the genres and garnered high reviews from critics. However, netizens are busy dropping a mixed response on Twitter. Some are applauding Parineeti and the director's skills, while some are criticising them for not showcasing the film as expected. One of the users in appreciation wrote, "#Saina is inspiring and excellent film. @ParineetiChoprahas done great job in the film. Performance of #manavkaul and direction of #Amolegupte is also good."

 

Whereas another user wrote, "This film script & dialogues were suitable for a wrestling film but at the last moment i guess makers changed the sport & made a biopic on a badminton player . Is film ka ek hi dhey hai, audience ko maar dena. Watch at your own risk. #Saina

 

Here have a look at Twitterati's reaction:

 

Meanwhile, Amole Gupte in an interview once said, "Saina Nehwal’s story is a thaali of emotions” and it’s difficult to go wrong when someone’s life has the graph of rise, fall and redemption."

Earlier, Shraddha Kapoor was supposed to essay the role of Saina Nehwal, however, later she was dropped, and Parineeti was offered the film. In a statement, makers said, "Due to circumstances beyond her control, the actress kept giving other films priority over the national badminton champion’s biopic, so the makers have decided to go ahead with Chopra."

Apart from Parineeti, the film also stars Manav Kaul as Pullela Gopichand (Coach), and Eshan Naqvi as Parupalli Kashyap (husband). The film is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar under the banner T-Series.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv