The lead actress Parineet Chopra took to her social media handle to share the trailer of Saina Nehwal's biopic, 'Saina'. The film will release on March 26. Scroll down to watch the trailer

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: After dropping the teaser last week, the makers of Saina Nehwal's biopic, 'Saina' have finally released the much-awaited trailer on social media. Yes, the trailer was also shared by Parineeti Chopra who is playing the role of the Badminton Champion in the film. She took to her social media account and wrote, "This women’s day, proud to present to you - SAINA"

Apart from her, the actress who caught our attention was Meghna Malik. She is seen playing the role of Saina in the film and yes, you guessed it absolutely right, she is the one who played the famous character of 'Amma ji' on daily soap 'Laado'. Her Haryanvi accent was beautifully complimenting to that of Parineeti and their chemistry as mother and daughter seems like a treat to watch.

For the unversed, Meghna is fluent in her Haryanvi as she used to essay a role of a conservative matriarch based in a village in Haryana. Meanwhile, talking about Parineeti Chopra's character, she is seen flaunting a mole on her cheek and talking in the regional dialect. Her overall power-packed performance seems pretty intense and looks like this film can prove to be a milestone in the actress' career. What do you think?

For the unversed, the sports drama directed by Amol Gupte was initially offered to Shraddha Kapoor who even shot some parts of it. But unfortunately the actress had to leave the film mid-way due to date-issues. Talking about the film's previous release date, Saina Nehwal's biopic was complete and was set to release in September last year but because of COVID-19 pandemic, it had to be postponed for March 26, 2021.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal