New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: In the series of biopics on sportspeople, another one joins the bandwagon titled 'Saina'. No points for guessing, we are talking about the film based on Badminton Champion Saina Nehwal. Saina herself took to her social media account to share the news of the release date through the film's first poster. The poster features Parineeti's hand with a tricolour wrist band while in a service position. The poster also shows a shuttlecock mentioning the film's title.

Along with the poster Saina wrote,

"I’m so glad to share a glimpse of my upcoming movie, #Saina. Lots of love to the entire team. In cinemas on 26th March. @ParineetiChopra #AmoleGupte @Manavkaul19

@eshannaqvi #BhushanKumar @deepabhatia11 @sujay_jairaj @raseshtweets #KrishanKumar @AmaalMallik @manojmuntashir..."

Meanwhile, Parineeti Chopra has shared the film's teaser on her Instagram handle. She wrote, "SAINA! 26th March in cinemas"

The film is a sports drama which has been directed by ace director Amol Gupte. Meanwhile, the producers are Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Sujay Jairaj and Rashesh.

Talking about Parineeti Chopra, the actress was last seen in her recently released Netflix thriller 'The Girl On The Train'. Also, she has quite a few films in her kitty including Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' which will be releasing next year.

For the unversed, not Parineeti, but Shraddha Kapoor was cast as the lead in 'Saina', she even shot some parts of it. But unfortunately had to leave the film mid-way due to date-issues. Talking about the film's previous release date, Saina Nehwal's biopic was complete and was set to release in September last year but because of COVID-19 pandemic, it had to be postponed for March 26, 2021.

