New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The first song Parinda of the sports-drama biopic film Saina is finally out. This two-minute-thirty-seconds video will surely give you goosebumps as it showcases the journey of Saina Nehwal. The song is crooned by Amaal Mallik and the lyrics of the song is penned by Manoj Muntashir.

The song starts with Manav Kaul's entry who is heard saying, "Welcome to my academy, sports quote se agar kisi college mein admission chaiye to uske lie jagha nahi hai yahan, medal dikhake naukri chaiye, uske lie bhi koi jagha nahi hai, passport leke agar duniya ghumna hai na.. abhi yahan se nikal jao.. maine ye academy kholi hai champions banane ke lie."

Well, this monologue makes it clear that this upcoming biopic film will surely floor the fans.

The song then shows the training journey of Saina Nehwal and her dedication to achieve her dreams. In the song, a glimpse of Saina representing the country is also shown, and it looks like the song has already impressed the fans.

Watch the video of the song here:

Check out the fans' reactions:

In just 3 hours of the song's release, it had garnered 2,40,239 views, at the time of writing this article. As soon as the song was out, fans flooded the comment section with praises for Amaal Mallik.

One of the users wrote, "Amaal worked out of the box."

Another wrote, "The power and roar in Amaal's voice is literally giving goosebumps."

Yet another wrote, "Amaal's voice in these lines "main parinda kyun banu.. mujhe aasman banna hai. roars like a lion perfect match."

In the film, Parineeti Chopra is playing the role of Saina Nehwal and Manav Kaul is playing the role of her coach. The film is helmed by Amole Gupte, and will release on March 26.

