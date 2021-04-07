Preity Zinta can be seen asking the photographers to maintain social distancing and follow COVID-19 guidelines. Scroll down to watch the video and see pics.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Preity Zinta is one of the bubblest actresses in Btown and there's hardly anyone who can resist her charm. We have usually spotted her out and about with her smile but recently the actress was seen getting angry at paps. Yes, Preity was snapped while she was stepping out from her gym where she lost her cool on the photographers who were not maintaining the social distancing. Clad in her activewear the actress asked media people to take precautions.

Apart from her, actress Pooja Hegde was also spotted in town. She was snapped walking at the airport first and later struck a pose for the cameras. The 'Houseful 4' fame was seen in denim shorts and a white tank top. She teamed her look with an oversized jacket and a pair of white shoes.

On the other hand, new daddy Saif Ali Khan was also snapped out in town. The actor was clicked while getting out of his car in the city. On the personal front, the 'Tandav' star became a father again this year when his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan gave birth to the couple's second child, a baby boy. The duo also have a 4-yr-old son named Taimur Ali Khan.

Talking about COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, the virus is spreading like wildfire in the state. As of April 7, Maharashtra reported cases close to 60,000 fresh infections in one day, while there were over 10,000 cases in 24 hours in Mumbai alone.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal