After Sara Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan is all prepared to make his Bollywood debut. The Cocktail actor said that he would love to see all his children to be in this profession

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Sara Ali Khan, daughter of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, made her Bollywood debut in Abhishek Kapoor's film 'Kedarnath' in 2018. Now, Saif's son Ibrahim Ali Khan is ready to step in to Bollywood. In a recent interview, Saif Ali Khan said that his son Ibrahim is absolutely ready to make his Bollywood debut. He added that he wants to see Ibrahim making his career in acting.

Tanhaji actor told Spotboye, “Ibrahim seems prepared for a career in acting. And why not? I’d like all my children to be in this profession. It is the best place to work in. I remember at 17-18 I was a mess. Acting saved me from self-destruction. Having the job, the sense of identity it has given me and the job satisfaction and the enjoyment it has given me are more than I could ask for.”

Well, there is no doubt that Ibrahim Ali Khan can rock in Bollywood. From his grandmother Sharmila Tagore to mother Amrita Singh and father Saif Ali Khan, all have accumulated their throats in the film industry. However, his sister Sara Ali Khan made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with 'Kedarnath', she was in the lead role alongside late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She then appeared in 'Simba' alongside Ranveer Singh. She has been last seen in 'Love Aaj Kal' opposite Kartik Aaryan. Now, Sara Ali Khan will be seen in 'Atrangi Ray' alongside Akshay Kumar and in David Dhawan's directorial 'Coolie No.1' opposite Varun Dhawan.

Ibrahim Ali Khan keeps sharing his childhood pictures with father Saif Ali Khan and sister Sara Ali Khan. Also, he had been featured on a magazine cover with Sara Ali Khan and received immense love from the netizens. Ibrahim looks way similar to his father Saif, so social media users call him 'Chhote Nawab'.

Posted By: Srishti Goel