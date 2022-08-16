Saif Ali Khan's Birthday Celebration Is All About Spending Time With Family | See Pics

Saif Ali Khan turned a year older today. Bollywood celebrities poured their good wishes and blessing on Saif's special day and many shared some unseen pictures as well. The actor celebrated his birthday with his family and his family shared pictures of the intimate birthday celebration on social media as well. Saif Ali Khan's sister Soha Ali Khan took to Instagram and shared some adorable pictures with the family.

Sharing the pictures, Soha wrote, "Happy birthday bhai (who is not on Instagram)

In the picture, Saif can be seen standing with Soha, Kunal Khemmu, and his sons Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh. Kareena can be seen standing with Jeh and Saif's sister Saba can be seen standing with Kareena. Sara Ali Khan is not in pictures as she is currently busy with her shoot.

Earlier, Kareena shared some funny pictures of Saif pouting on Instagram. Sharing the pictures, Kareena wrote, "Happy Birthday to the best man in the world. You make this crazy ride crazier and God I wouldn’t want it any other way... These pictures are proof. I love you my Jaan and I have to say your pout is way better than mine... What say guys?".

Meanwhile, Sara shared some unseen pictures on social media as well. She wrote, "Happiest Birthday Abba Jaan. I’ll always be your first chape". There are two pictures from Sara's childhood as well.

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan is currently working on Adipurush, in which he will essay the role of Lankesh. The movie also stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh. He will be seen in the Vikram Vedha remake along with Hrithik Roshan and has already wrapped up shooting for the film. He was last seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2, along with Rani Mukerji and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The movie did not perform well at the box office.