Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's fans are eagerly waiting to catch the first glimpse of their second baby boy. Read on to know how they are going to introduce him

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood's power couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second baby-a boy on February 21, 2021. Ever since the news broke out fans of both the actors are eagerly waiting to catch the first glimpse of the baby. Not just this, they are also eager to know the name of the baby, as the couple received a great backlash after naming Taimur Ali Khan.

So putting an end to your wait, we have brought an exciting news on how you can catch the glimpse of the secondborn of Saifeena. As per a report in BollywoodLife, Kareena and Saif are going to introduce their second child through social media. Yes, you read it right, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic situation, the Tanhaji actor is quite particular about the gatherings. Since the born of their second son, he has become quite possessive and is staying indoors.

"Saif is very particular and finicky about the safety of his family and he has been almost panic-stricken throughout these past months. Now, with the baby here, he has decided to stay indoors. That is why there are no catch-ups with family and friends happening like they were the last time," a source was quoted saying to BollywoodLife.

The source further added that Saif and Kareena will be introducing him through Bebo's Instagram handle. As she is quite active and has a major fan following on her page.

Well, the source didn't reveal when the couple will drop the post. However, it is expected to happen soon. So Saifeena fans keep your phones nearby as the couple can drop the first glimpse and the name of their son anytime now.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be seen next in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan on the eve of Christmas. Talking about Saif Ali Khan, he has few films in his kitty which are scheduled to release this year. The first film is Bunty Aur Babli 2, co-starring Rani Mukerji and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The second is Bhoot Police, co-starring Jacqueline Fernandez, Arjun Kapoor, Javed Jaffrey and Yami Gautam.

