Saif Ali Khan, Vrajesh Hirjee Join Voice Cast For Hindi Audible Podcast Series 'Marvel's Wastelanders: Star-Lord'

Saif Ali Khan and Vrajesh Hirjee have been cast as voice actors in Marvel's Wastelanders: Star-Lord, the initial episode of the upcoming Hindi Audible Original podcast series.

On Thursday, Audible, a well-known company that produces audio entertainment content, announced the premiere of a new Hindi series, exclusively on their platform, throughout 2023 and 2024.

The upcoming Audible Original podcast series Marvel's Wastelanders: Star-Lord will feature Saif Ali Khan as Peter Quill (Star-Lord) and Vrajesh Hirjee as Rocket, with additional voice acting by Sushant Divgikr as Cora, Anangsha Biswas as The Collector, Maninee De as Emma Frost, and Harjeet Walia as Kraven the Hunter. This chapter of the series will be available on Audible starting June 28.

"We're proud to be collaborating with Marvel and some of the world’s most talented artists to reimagine these incredible tales from the Marvel Universe as entirely new, local-language audio entertainment events," Jurevics said in a statement.

Marvel's Wastelanders: Star-Lord is set in a dystopian alternate reality of the Marvel Universe where the Villains have triumphed and Heroes are only a distant memory. The characters of Peter Quill and Rocket have aged and are now less agile, more pessimistic, and less heroic than they were at the peak of their Guardians of the Galaxy days.

According to the official description, Marvel's Wastelanders: Star-Lord takes place in a dark alternate future of the Marvel Universe where the villains have triumphed and heroes are no longer remembered.

The story follows Peter Quill and Rocket who land on Earth after it has been taken over for 30 years by Doctor Doom and other villains, including the Ghost Riders and Kraven the Hunter. The 10-part scripted podcast will be offered to all Audible.in members without additional charge and all episodes will be accessible on the day of release.

"For the past two years, the English-language version of the 'Marvel's Wastelanders' audio epic has brought action, humor, and beloved Marvel characters to fans in a truly immersive medium.

"The fan response to the series has been incredible so far, and as our first-ever audio crossover event, we're very excited to work with Audible to bring Marvel's tradition of interconnected storytelling to even more listeners and fans worldwide," said Daniel Fink, SVP Business Development & New Initiatives at Marvel Entertainment.

More information on the casting and release dates for future episodes in the Marvel's Wastelanders series, which will feature well-known Marvel characters like Hawkeye, Black Widow, Wolverine, and Doom, will be disclosed in the future.

Marvel's Wastelanders is a six-season audio series that first premiered in English in June 2021. The English version of Marvel's Wastelanders: Star-Lord was written by Benjamin Percy, directed by Kimberly Senior, and featured original scoring by Mark Henry Phillips.

The Hindi adaptation of Marvel's Wastelanders marks the first time the story is being told in the language. Audible will release the Star-Lord installment and the five subsequent seasons in the series in French, German, Italian, and Japanese, each with top-notch sound design and local language cast members in the lead roles.

(With PTI inputs)