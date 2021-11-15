New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Saif Ali Khan is on a roll, he hardly ever fails to impress his fans with the kid of roles he has been choosing for himself lately. Be it Sacred Games' Sartaj Singh or Tandav's Samar Pratap Singh, the actor is carving a new niche for himself in the film industry.

And now, the actor is going to appear in a yet another interesting role as Rakesh in Yash Raj Films' comedy-drama Bunty Aur Babli 2 opposite Rani Mukerji. Talking about the preparation for his role, Saif recently revealed that he underwent almost two months of diction training.

Yes, in an interview to IANS Saif said, "I have always been fascinated by the heartland of India. The characters that come out of these places are endearing, interesting, multi-layered, and most importantly quite real. I have been fortunate to have found success in projects that have been set in this belt like 'Omkara', 'Aarakshan' and even 'Tandav' and I hope people love my effort in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' in which I play a retired con-man who is trying to be happy being a ticket collector in the sleepy town of Fursatgunj."

He added, "I'm always up for a challenge and the fact that people are loving how I have moulded into Bunty in the film is a huge compliment for me. I took it upon myself to ensure that I land the diction perfectly in the film. I always want to get into the skin of my character so diction training is something that I went through again for 'Bunty Aur Babli 2'."

Well, not just Bunty Aur Babli, Saif Ali Khan changed his dialect for a few more films in his career. So here we are with a list of 5 such iconic films where the Nawab of Bollywood sounded a little different than usual.

Omkara

Although the film was inspired by Shakespear's Othelo, there was hardly any English used in it. The story was set in Uttar Pradesh where Saif was seen in the role of Langda Tyagi. Therefore, there was a lot of Khariboli dialect used in the film with a bit of curse words thrown in to make the characters look more raw and rustic.

Aarakshan

Saif played the role of a professor named Deepak Kumar who has a Dalit background. In order to do justice to the role Saif was heard speaking in chaste Hindi which was hardly heard from him before.

Go Goa Gone

Portraying himself as a Russian mafia for most of the film Boris aka Saif Ali Khan's English speaking was quite an entertaining as the accent was Russian.

Laal Kaptaan

Again set in the interiors of India, Laal Kaptaan depicts the story of an Aghori played by Saif and therefore, he adopts a Bundhelkhand dialect.

Tandav

Saif here, played the role of a politician who is staying in National Capital Region and hence a hint of Haryanvi accent was sensed in his language.

With IANS inputs

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal