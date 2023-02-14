Saif Ali Khan To Produce, Headline Hindi Remake Of Nordic Drama 'The Bridge'

Saif Ali Khan will produce and act in the Hindi version of the well-known Nordic drama series, The Bridge, through his company Black Knight Films.

Talking about the project, Saif told ANI, "As an actor and producer, this is the one-of-a-kind opportunity that one waits for. It is a story that has been adapted the world over and loved by audiences, irrespective of their geographies, so yes, my team and I at Black Knight Films - Kunjal Punamiya (CEO/co-producer) and Pavan Kriplani (Creative Producer/co-producer) are super excited to be associated with this project and getting it rolling."

The Bridge is a contemporary crime series that delves into the conflicts between two adjacent nations, with its storyline authored by Hans Rosenfeldt.

Further information about the Hindi adaptation of The Bridge is currently pending. The show is a collaborative effort of Black Knight Films and Endemol Shine India, which is a Banijay group entity.

In the coming month, Saif Ali Khan is set to appear in Adipurush, in which he will be playing the character of Ravan. Directed by Om Raut, the film is scheduled for release on June 16. It is based on the legendary tale of Ramayana, and features Kriti Sanon and Prabhas in the main roles.

Saif, along with Vrajesh Hirjee, also has been cast as a voice actor in Marvel's Wastelanders: Star-Lord, the initial episode of the upcoming Hindi Audible Original podcast series. The upcoming Audible Original podcast series Marvel's Wastelanders: Star-Lord will feature Saif Ali Khan as Peter Quill (Star-Lord) and Vrajesh Hirjee as Rocket and will exclusively be available on Audible, throughout 2023 and 2024.

(With ANI inputs)