New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood superstar Saif Ali Khan is soon going to embrace the fatherhood again, as Kareena Kapoor is going to deliver their second baby this month. Sharing his views on how fatherhood changed him, he said that it made him stable, patient and a concerned man.

Speaking to IANS, the 50-year-old actor said, "I think there is a certain amount of more patience and stability in life. I was more impatient earlier, and a little more concerned with what I'm doing and where I'm going, and (it was) unsettling generally. (I was) trying like most people to balance, trying to be stable for children at the same time, the instability of your career."

Tanhaji actor continued added that now he is settled and in a phase where he enjoys having his family and children around.

"It was great fun, the entire process, especially the making!" IANS quoted Saif Ali Khan saying when they congratulated actor.

Lately, Saif Ali Khan in an interview with Filmfare opened up on when they are going to welcome their second kid. He said that early this month they are expecting the arrival of their second baby.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor are looking forward to welcoming their second baby after Taimur Ali Khan together. This will be the fourth time Phantom actor is going to embrace fatherhood, earlier he has two children Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan from his first marriage with Amrita Arora.

A few weeks ago, the couple shifted to a new house in Mumbai, which is said to be more luxurious and lavish. Kareena even shared the image of her house on the Instagram which left everyone gawking.

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan has two films in his kitty that are slated to release this year namely, Bunty Aur Babli 2 co-starring Rani Mukerji, Sharvari Wagh and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The second film is Bhoot Police co-starring Jacqueline Fernandez, Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam and Javed Jaffrey.

