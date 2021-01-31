Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are parents to a son named Taimur. He was born on December 20 in 2016.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The tinsel town's favourite couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are expecting their second child. Now, everyone is eagerly waiting to know, when the couple will announce the news of the delivery of their second baby. To cheer up the fans, Saif Ali Khan had himself announced the due date and said that they are all set to welcome their second baby in the early week of February.

Recently, Saif in an interview with Filmfare revealed that the couple is set to welcome the baby in early February. He even revealed that Kareena and Saif both are pretty chill this time during their second pregnancy.

Saif even said that he finds having a second baby a bit frightening but on the other hand, he is excited as he can see little kids running around the house.

Meanwhile, the couple has now shifted to a new house in Mumbai that is even more lavish. Their new house has everything from a large terrace to spacious rooms to an amazing library. The Good Newwz actor even shared the pictures from her new home on Instagram.

As soon as she shared the pictures of her new home, it went viral. Earlier, Saif and Kareena were living in the apartment in the Fortune Heights building that is in the Bandra area of Mumbai.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena and Saif are parents to a son named Taimur. Their little son is popular among the shutterbugs as 'Tim Tim'. Taimur was born on December 20 in 2016. For the unversed, the couple announced their pregnancy in August last year. The couple even shared that they got a chance to spend a good time together in the lockdown.

The couple shared a joint statement on Instagram in August last year that read, "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family. Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support."

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma