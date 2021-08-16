This Fortune Heights property of the actor was in Bandra West in Mumbai where he used to live with his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan earlier before shifting to a new place. Scroll down to read more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Saif Ali Khan, who is turned 51 on August 16, recently rented out his Bandra apartment in Mumbai for Rs 3.5 lakh per month. Yes, you read that right! Chhote Nawab who is currently in Maldives on a birthday vacation with family rented the unit to a firm called Guilty by Association Media LLP.

As per reports, the company has paid him a security deposit worth Rs 15 lakh. Located in Mumbai's Bandra West area this Fortune Heights apartment is the actor's previous residence where he used to stay with his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan. According to the rent document, the house is 1,500 sq ft in size and comes with two car parking.

The rent of the property has accounted to be Rs 3.5 lakh for the first year and 3.67 lakh for the second year.

The reports suggest that the agreement was signed on August 13, 2021 and the apartment has been put on rent for three years beginning from August 20, 2021 until August 19, 2024. The overall value of the unit is estimated to be at around Rs 12 to 14 crore.

Amongst the actors those who recently made a property transition, Priyanka Chopra's name had also popped up a few days ago. She owns a number of real estate in places like Mumbai, Goa, and New York. She had recently put out a second-floor office property on rent for Rs 2.11 lakh.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Saif Ali Khan will next be seen in Bhoot Police which is a multi-starrer horror-comedy. The film also has Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Javed Jaffrey and more.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal