Saif Ali Khan Used Real Weapons For Action Sequence In Vikram Vedha: Director Duo Pushkar-Gayathri

Pushkar and Gayathri's directorial Vikram Vedha is one of the most anticipated films of this year. The movie stars Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan in the lead and is based on a righteous cop and the fight against a dreaded gangster. The makers of the film have recently revealed the trailer the film and needless to say it will keep you hooked to your seats. Recently, the director of the film made shocking revelations related to Saif which will blow the audience's minds.

According to directors Gayathri and Pushkar, in order to train Saif as a good cop, he had to pick up real weapons and was taught to handle a gun and adapt the mannerisms of a cop.

“As the script called for, we wanted Saif to adopt the genuine encounter specialist cop persona. We were astounded by his rigorous research regimen, which included immense practice with real weapons and understanding the drill of using the real weapon. Saif has put in a lot of hard work and his passion towards his craft is visible in his body language in the trailer and the film," revealed Gayathri and Pushkar.

Apart from Saif and Hrithik, the film will also feature Radhika Apte and Sharib Hashmi in pivotal roles. Meanwhile, the movie is a remake of the 2017 Tamil action thriller film of the same name. The 2017 original film featured R Madhavan in the role of a great cop and Vijay Sethupathi as the dreaded gangster and was helmed by Pushkar Gayatri. On the other hand, the Hindi version will feature Saif Ali Khan as the cop, whereas Hrithik will enthrall the audience with the role of the dreaded gangster. Vikram Vedha is slated to release on September 30th.

Meanwhile, the Hindi remake of the film is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks.