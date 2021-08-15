Now since the father of four is ringing his 51st birthday on August 16, 2021, here we bring you his most iconic films which proves his metal in the craft.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: There is no doubt that Saif Ali Khan is one of the most Charming actors of Bollywood. The actor has always been in the headline for some or the other reasons. Be it his unique sense of humour or choosing a variety of roles. Chhote Nawab has gained a huge fan following throughout his career. As per reports Saif along with Kareena Taimur, Jeh is headed to the Maldives for birthday celebrations.

As much as he is famous for his casanova roles, there are still a handful of films which made him stand out with his iconic characters. Now since the father of four is ringing his 51st birthday on August 16, 2021, here we bring you his most iconic films which proves his metal in the craft.

Hum Tum

Released in 2005 the movie featured saif in a typical casanova which has been done till death by a lot of A-listers. However, the way Saif plays such kind of roles there's hardly anybody in eyes of fans who can reach that mark. Not just people loved him in Hum Tum but this role also won him a National award for acting.



Omkara

No one can beat Saif when it comes to pulling off characters with grey shades and one such iconic role was 'Langda Tyagi' in Omkara. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj the film was based on Shakespeare's Othello. For the unversed, this was one of the films where he featured with his feature wife Kareena Kapoor Khan.



Sacred Games

Netflix's web series Sacred Games won a million hearts and one of the premium reasons is Saif's role as Sartaj Singh. The show went on to become one of the biggest hits of the Hindi language on OTT platforms. As much as viewers Nawazuddin Siddiqui's character, they equally admired Saif's role as a cop in this crime thriller.



Kllalakaandi

Released in 2018 the dark comedy was directed by Akshat Verma. Saif plays the role of a cancer patient (Rileen) who just has few days left of his life. He tries to make the most out of his days by living his life to the fullest and taking drugs. The entire movie is based on Rileen's hallucination due to LSD.



Being Cyrus

One of the most underrated films of Saif Being Cyrus is a black comedy directed by Homi Adajania. The film revolves around a dysfunctional Parsi family and Saif's unconventional role was very well received by the critics.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen