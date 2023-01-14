Saiee Manjrekar Joins Ajay Devgn As Lead In Neeraj Pandey’s Upcoming Thriller Film | Deets Inside

Ajay Devgn is riding high on the success of his last film 'Drishyam 2' as it emerged as one of the most-watched Hindi theatrical releases of 2022. Establishing himself on top for over two decades in the Bollywood world, the actor is all set for his upcoming collaboration with director Neeraj Pandey.

And now, according to a report from Pinkvilla, Ajay Devgn will be joined by Saiee Manjrekar on his side for Neeraj Pandey's next thriller muse. The cast is expected to commence the shoot of the untitled film by the end of January, where the plot revolves around a romantic thriller set in two different eras.

The film will also feature Jimmy Shergill playing a key role alongside Ajay Devgn. The report of Pinkvilla reported that the team of Neeraj Pandey auctioned multiple budding talents in the industry for months amongst which the prolonged process confirmed Saiee Manjrekar to be finalised on board.

The details of Saiee Manjrekar's character are still under the shed, however, the shoot of the film will begin by the end of this month in Lucknow, whereas the second schedule of the film will be shot in Mumbai over 50 days. The film is likely to be released in June 2023, however, the delayed second half of the film can take up to a year. A new date will soon be announced.

The film also marks the first-time collaboration between Ajay Devgn and Neeraj Pandey, where the duo was earlier slated to team up for 'Chankya' a period drama, however, the shooting and preparations of the film have been put on a hold. Ajay Devgn will also be seen in a unique avatar in the film, which will follow the track of the film too.

Talking about Ajay Devgn's workfront, the actor was last seen in the massive blockbuster 'Drishyam 2', and will next be seen in 'Bholaa' and 'Maidaan.' On the other hand, Jimmy Shergill has already worked with Neeraj Pandey in the past and was seen together in 'A Wednesday' and 'Special 26.'

Saiee Manjrekar made her acting debut alongside Salman Khan in 'Dabangg 3' and was last seen in Adivi Sesh's 'Major.'