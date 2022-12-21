Sai Pallavi Roped In As Female Lead In Pushpa 2 Instead Of Rashmika Mandanna? Here's What We Know

PUSHPA has gained a huge fan following all over the country and the audience is eagerly waiting to watch its sequel. From its songs to dialogues, Pushpa: The Rise is still trending on social media. The star cast of Pushpa has already started shooting for the sequel and the audience is excited to know more updates about the film. As per the recent reports, Sai Pallavi has been approached for the film as well.

According to the reports, Sai Pallavi has been approached to play the role of Allu Arjun's sister in the film. The reports also suggest that Aishwarya Rajesh has been approached for the role as well.

There were reports that suggested Sai Pallavi will be the new female lead instead of Rashmika. However, according to the recent reports, Sai Pallavi will essay another pivotal role and Rashmika will remain the female lead.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa: The Rise revolved around the smuggling of red sandalwood trees in Andhra Pradesh's Seshachalam. Allu Arjun essayed the role of Pushpa Raj, and Rashmika Mandanna was seen as Srivalli in the action thriller. Meanwhile, Fahadh Faasil played the role of an antagonist in the film. Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Dhananjay, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Harish Uthaman and Vennela Kishore played supporting roles in the film.

The team of Pushpa: The Rule announced the commencement of the film with a pooja ceremony. Sharing the pictures, Mythri Movie Makers wrote, "#PushpaTheRule starts off on an auspicious note with the Pooja Ceremony. Filming begins soon. BIGGER and GRANDER."

Pushpa become one of the biggest hits of 2021 and was also trending on the OTT platform. The movie is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sai Pallavi was last seen in Gargi. The movie was produced by Suriya and Jyotika under their production house 2D Pictures. She was also seen in Virata Parvam in 2022 which became a hit at the box office. The movie also starred Rana Daggubati in the lead role, along with Priyamani, Nanditha Das, Naveen Chandra, Zareena Wahab, Eswari Rao and Sai Chand in the pivotal role.