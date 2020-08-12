But this time, the initial reception to the film is nothing but terrible, with the film's trailer positioning itself as the most disliked trailer of an Indian film.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Almost three decades after Mahesh Bhatt’s ‘Sadak’ (1991) starring Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt in lead roles received a fine critical reception for a hallmarked antagonism by Sadashiv Amrapurkar, its second instalment starring another Bhatt-daughter Alia Bhatt is all set to release on Disney-Hotstar on 28th August.

But this time, the initial reception to the film is nothing but terrible, with the film's trailer positioning itself as the most disliked trailer of an Indian film.

In terms of dislike percentage, Sadak-2 trailer crossed the grim milestone of the most disliked trailer of an Indian movie, barely hours after its release. As of now, film's trailer has got over 8.5 Lakh dislikes on YouTube against its 72,000 Likes, which gets down to a terrible dislike percentage of 91 per cent, the worst for an Indian film's trailer in all time. This is over 42 percentage points more than the previously most disliked trailer of an Indian film, ‘DSP’ (2017) in Telugu.

The backlash against the Nepotism in the film industry in the wake of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's unnatural death on June 14, has pushed the lead actress of ‘Sadak-2’, Alia Bhatt to mute the ‘reply’ option while tweeting out the posts related to the film on microblogging site.

After Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on 14th June, Sadak-2's producer Mukesh Bhatt in a TV interview had said that Sushant Singh Rajput was going Parveen Babi way and he could see it coming.

“Our industry is very stress-oriented. So my request to the youngsters is that if you cannot cope with the stress this is not the profession to be in. There are occupational hazards. It’s like if you have asthma, you cannot go to Siachen and fight a war because you have weak lungs. You’ve to understand the shortcomings, be intelligent to address those shortcomings. And be prepared to fight those shortcomings," Mukesh Bhatt had said.

Following this statement, complemented by the perceived rage against alleged nepotism and group-driven tendencies in Mumbai's entertainment world, Sadak-2 makers and star cast has been at the receiving end of the backlash by fans and followers all over India and beyond.

Starring Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles, Sadak-2 will stream on Disney-Hotstar from 28th August onward.

Posted By: Talib Khan