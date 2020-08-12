New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The first trailer of Sanjay Dutt and Alia Bhatt starrer ‘Sadak 2’ was released today and by looking at it, the film looks intriguing. Sadak 2 also stars ‘Aashiqui 2’ fame Aditya Roy Kapur and Pooja Bhatt in pivotal roles.

The three-minute trailer shows Sanjay Dutt remembering his beloved Pooja Bhatt, who was shown dead in the film, leaving no hope for Dutt to live. Alia Bhatt as Arya became a new ray of hope for Sanjay Dutt as he along with Alia and Aditya leave for a road journey to Kailash mountain.

The story seems to be revolving around Alia Bhatt, who is seeking revenge from some self-styled guru (played by Makrand Deshpande), and later joined by Sanjay Dutt in her mission to avenge the death of someone’s very close to her.

Watch the trailer here:

The film marks the directorial comeback of Mahesh Bhatt after 21 long years. He also helmed the first part of the film named Sadak in 1991, starring Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt. Sadak 2 also stars Gulshan Grover, Babrak Akbari, Mohan Kapoor and Abdul Qadir Amin. The film is all set to release on online video streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar on August 28.

Earlier on Monday, the makers had released character posters featuring Alia, Aditya and Sanjay. While Sanjay Dutt and Alia Bhatt were seen donning a fierce look in their first look character posters, Aditya was seen in a gentle avatar with a smiling face.

Meanwhile, the trailer released amid unconfirmed media reports claiming that actor Sanjay Dutt has been diagnosed with lung cancer. The reports quoted noted film journalist and editor-in-chief of Film Information Komal Nahta.

The reports came hours after the 61-year-old said that he would be taking a "short break" from professional commitments to focus on medical treatment while asking people not to “worry or unnecessarily speculate.”

