New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk:

One of year's most-awaited film, Sadak 2 is scheduled to stream on August 28, 2020 on the digital platform, Disney+Hotstar. The makers have shared the news by sharing a poster of the film, where the three actors are seen walking on the road, facing towards mountains. Aliya Bhatt is seen holding a backpack, Aditya Roy Kapoor carries a guitar and Sanju Baba walks like a swagger.

Sadak 2 is a sequel to Mahesh Bhatt’s 1991 hit film Sadak, where Mahesh Bhatt’s elder daughter Pooja Bhatt was starred alongside Sanjay Dutt. Now, Mahesh Bhatt is going to collaborate with daughter-actress Alia Bhatt. The fans were eagerly waiting to watch Pooja Bhatt and Alia Bhatt together since the film was announced.

Sanjay Dutt starring Sadak 2 has been taken to OTT release due to an ongoing pandemic crisis. In the last few months, several films have been taken to digital release. The producer Mukesh Bhatt in an interview said, “I am compelled to come (on the digital platform) because I don’t see any light in the near future. This is the best I can do to survive. There are certain things that you do, not out of choice but out of compulsion. This is the only option left. It is a no-brainer.”

However, the plot of the film is around the depressed man, played by Sanjay Dutt, who helps a girl to expose a fake guru. Apart from Aliya Bhatt, Sunjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapoor, the film also stars Pooja Bhatt, Mohan Kapur, Makarand Deshpande, Gulshan Grover, Jisshu Sengupta, Priyanka Bose and Akshay Anand.

Posted By: Srishti Goel