Sadak 2 Movie Review: A tattered journey you would not want to take

New Delhi | Mukul Sharma: Sadashiv Amrapurkar’s hallmarked antagonism as Maharani with well-written character arcs such as that of Ravi's (Sanjay Dutt) and Pooja's (Pooja Bhatt) in one of the most exceptionally thrilling creations of the 1990s – ‘Sadak’ – remains etched in the heads and hearts of many Hindi film buffs.

A couple of years later in 1993, Yash Chopra tried to outpace Mahesh Bhatt with ‘Darr’, with Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla, and Sunny Deol becoming admirably successful at that.

Well, that was the finesse of the country’s commercial directors back then. And with the sequel of ‘Sadak’ making its headway upon the OTT-world in these pandemic-stuck times of 2020, from the same director who made its first part, there were anticipations despite the sea of downvotes film’s pre-release content received.

And for those waiting to swoop the ones who would like the film, let me tell you, there is barely anything likeable about it, not even a terrible attempt to induce ‘Sadak’ (1991) nostalgia which has been served within a terrible screenplay by Mahesh Bhatt this time.

Ravi (Sanjay) has moved on decades ahead, but remains stuck in his life and lifeline; Pooja. Come Aarya (Alia Bhatt), and there is an unrealistically swarm road trip to fight off ‘andhvishwas’ (superstitions), with dreary babas and downwardly exaggerated escapist confrontations.

All of this fails to complement the vaguely touched themes of suicide, mental health and the deaths supposedly induced by a brand of horror which is boringly unbelievable. Bhatt’s quirky and somewhat snobbish attempt to unmask a ‘dhongi baba’ (Makrand Deshpande as Gyaan Prakash) along with her boyfriend cum partner-in-ride (Aditya Roy Kapur) fails to catch its moments of reckonings, with a terribly struggling believability of the theme.

Dutt’s consistent hope of ‘reunion in heaven’ (with Pooja of course) catches your heart for a moment and two, but that is all that can be considered-provoking by film’s own standards, with all due credit to the character arc Ravi (Dutt) lived in the first part of the film almost three decades ago.

‘Sadak 2’ is featurelessly lifeless, with a blandly cross-haired plot which terribly fails to live up to any reasonable entertainment or thought-provoking quotient one expects in today’s age.

There is nothing wrong with any actors’ expressionist optimal required to pull off a scene. But then, which chef will give you a bonanza of culinary taste if he/she doesn’t get the ingredients required in the first place.

Even when there are some ingredients out there which the specific chefs try to pick up, there has to be a directional flame and melody-pushed chopping and trimming of the screenplay. Sadak 2 thus has good chefs but its most ingredients are spoiled by a deduced nostalgia and an out-of-the-time plotline.

Directed by: Mahesh Bhatt

Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Jisshu Sengupta, Priyanka Bose, Makrand Deshpande, Gulshan Grover

Written by: Mahesh Bhatt and Suhrita Sengupta

Posted By: Talib Khan