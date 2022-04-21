New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress and model, Mandana Karimi, has finally cleared the air around the 'secret' that she revealed during the reality show 'Lock Upp' hosted by Bollywood actress, Kangana Ranaut. Karimi had stirred controversy after she revealed that she was ditched by a big director from the industry after impregnating her. Although, Karimi did not take the director's name on the show, however, viewers soon started speculating alleging director Anurag Kashyap to be that man.

Now, Karimi has broken her silence on the same while giving an interview to the Etimes. In the interview, Karimi said:

"I definitely want to add here that it's not the name that's going around, which is Anurag Kashyap. Anurag was my friend and we are still friends. I have seen the headlines. It's not done. It's very unethical and unfortunate. I want to repeat again here, it's a sad state of news and headlines- picking names, putting words into people's mouths."

The India-based Iranian actress also said that the person with whom she was in a relationship was not her friend while Kashyap, she claims, shares a friendly relationship with her. She slammed reports taking Anurag Kashyap's name and said her words have been twisted.

"Yes, I had a secret which I shared on the show, exclusively. The format of the show required me to share one. I didn't become an actress yesterday. I understand that an actress' life becomes a public story as her personal life dominates in the media. The words get twisted while writing and I have taken everything - drama and headlines - with a pinch of salt. And I don't know how people have come up with some names. How can people play with names? That's the sad reality of social media and news. The person whom I had a relationship with, was not my friend,' Karimi said.

For the unversed, Karimi had participated in a reality show called 'Lock Upp' where she revealed a secret that she was in a relationship with a big filmmaker and when she got pregnant with his child, he dumped her. Soon after, netizens started alleging Anurag Kashyap of being that director.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha