New Delhi | Entertainment Desk: Lata Mangeshkar left for her heavenly abode on February 6 at around 8:122 am on Sunday morning was admitted to hospital after being diagnosed with pneumonia and Covid-19. She died because of multiple organ failure at age of 92. The news of her demise has left the world teary-eyed.

Several celebs including Bollywood and famous personalities of India have been pouring in tribute and Sachin Tendulkar who was very dear to Lata Ji also paid his last respects to the legend.

Sachin Tendulkar using Twitter wrote, "I consider myself fortunate to have been a part of Lata Didi’s life. She always showered me with her love and blessings. With her passing away, a part of me feels lost too. She’ll always continue to live in our hearts through her music."

Sachin also visited the Candy Breach hospital in Mumbai where Lata Mangeshkar was admitted after the news broke. He paid her last respects to the veteran singer and left.

Sachin Tendulkar arrives to pay last respects to Lata Mangeshkar at Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital pic.twitter.com/yn75CCYmys — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2022

Reportedly, Sachin was close to the singer and used to call her 'AAI'. In an interview, Lata Ji has once said that "Sachin treats me like his mother and I always pray for him like a mother. I can never forget the day when he called me ‘aai’ for the first time. I had never imagined that. It was a pleasant surprise for me and I feel blessed to have a son like him."

In the year 2017, Lata Ji had tweeted about Sachin Tendulkar's movie ‘Sachin: A Billion Dreams. Taking to Twitter the late singer had wrote, " Namashkar, Aap Ki Jo film aarhi hai, ismein bhi aap cricket maidan ki tarha chaouke anr chakke maarkar dhoom macha denge yahi kamna'

Maa ke aashirwad bina chouke chakke kabhi nahi lagte. Aap mere liye Maa samaan ho. Thank you so much for your blessings! 🙏 https://t.co/R9qmWr4a8S — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 20, 2017

