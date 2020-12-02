Sachet Tandon has finally tied the nuptial knot with his ladylove and co-singer Parampara Thakur. Check out these alluring and astounding inside pictures from their wedding.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Musical duo, who have emerged as the talented singers of the industry after Kabir Singh's Bekhayali song, have tied the nuptial knot in a simple ceremony on Tuesday. The wedding, held in Noida, was attended by family members and close friends because of COVID-19 restrictions. But, the couple looked so adorable together and the pictures of the same had taken the internet by storm. Sachet himself shared the wedding photos on his Instagram and thanked his fans for their wishes.

Along with their wedding pictures, Sachet wrote, "With all your blessings as we take this step towards new beginnings. We #sachetparampara thank you all from the bottom of our hearts for loving both of us sooo much. You guys are our strength and our weakness. You all made our lives so special with your appreciation and positivity for us. Big Big Hug. And Cheers."

According to a report published in Mumbai Mirror, the newlywed couple danced together to their song Nasheeli Ankhein, Also, Sachet sang the song Humraah from Malang for his lady love at the wedding ceremony.

The couple shared several pictures on their social media timeline from their wedding. In one of the posts, Parampara went on sharing how she and Sachet fell in love with each other. “We are really grateful that Lot of people relate with us from #KabirSingh and #preeti. Our first meeting was on April 19th 2015 at 6.45 in the morning. We were listening to the songs that we had to sing for #TheVoiceIndia Auditions, We never spoke to each other until we reached finals."

Then the turning point came into their lives, she added, "But the pain of getting eliminated was there in each our hearts. We went back to our cities and thought that was it. But sometimes inside us pushed us to stay connected via calls and we decided to meet again Took Small baby steps towards what we wanted to achieve. Faced millions of failures together. Millions. Just laughing away all those sorrows and accepting that we will still make it. I find true friend in you. everytime I mess up, you’re there to correct it without letting me know. My Guide. Keep guiding me forever and lets have a blast together.”

Sachet and Parampara have composed several popular songs together which include Bekhayali for Kabir Singh, Ghamand Kar and Tinak Tinak for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Psycho Saiyaan for Saaho, Dilbara for Pati Patni Aur Woh and many more.

Posted By: Srishti Goel