New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ace designer Sabyasachi fell prey to a controversy when he recently launched a new range of his intimate fine jewellery. Yes, Bollywood's fashion maestro took to his official social media handle to share a series of advertisements that featured his new collection of mangalsutra.

However, the campaign didn't go down well with the most number of people on Instagram and they trolled him brutally for the ad being too 'bold'. That's not all, the designer was even threatened to be put behind the bars. Yes, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra, issued a warning against Sabyasachi for his 'inappropriate' ads.

The minister had said, "I have warned earlier about such advertisements. I am personally warning designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, giving him a 24-hour ultimatum. If this objectionable and obscene advertisement is not withdrawn, then a case will be registered against him and legal action will be taken. The police force will be sent for the action."

As a result, the fashion icon and his team decided to take down the advertisement from social media and everywhere. They even issued an official statement in this regard which says, "In the context of making heritage and culture a dynamic conversation, the Mangalsutra campaign aimed to talk about inclusivity and empowerment. The campaign was intended as a celebration and we are deeply saddened that it has instead offended a section of our society. So we at Sabyasachi have decided to withdraw the campaign."

This all happened after Sabyasachi launched a campaign featuring women wearing lingerie while flaunting the mangalsutra. This apparently hurt the religious sentiments of a section of people as mangalsutras are the traditional Hindu necklace for married women and considered sacred.

This is not the first time an ad has been pulled down due to political pressure, earlier also, commercials of big brands like Dabur, Mohey, Tanishq and more had to face similar problems

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal