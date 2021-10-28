New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Social media and trolling go hand in hand and celebrities are pretty much used to such things online. Recently, the new target of trolls was popular fashion designer Sabyasachi who was called out by the users for his latest intimate jewellery ad. Yes, the designer was brutally trolled for introducing a campaign where women are wearing lingerie and flaunting 'Royal Bengal Mangalsutra'.

Netizens seemed unhappy with the 'extra skin show' and flooded the designer's social media account's posts with comments such as, 'Kamasutra or Mangalsutra?', 'Looks like some p0rn display'.

For the unversed, his latest collection's ad features both heterosexual and homosexual couples posing for the photoshoot.

Take a look at Sabyasachi's Instagram posts here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sabyasachi (@sabyasachiofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sabyasachi (@sabyasachiofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sabyasachi (@sabyasachiofficial)

As soon as the posts were uploaded, some sections of social media started having an issue with and showed their anger as they believe that this ad is against the culture and has hurt religious sentiments.

Meanwhile, Sabyasachi is yet to issue a comment on the controversy. However, this is not the first time the designer or his models have been trolled, earlier also the artist has fallen prey to a lot of hatred for portraying plus-size models and bold choli designs of his lehenga collection.

For the unversed, Sabyasachi is one of the most celebrated designers in the country and is a popular name among Bollywood celebs. He has designed clothes for actresses like Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma for their weddings.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal