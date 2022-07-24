Saba Azad, Hrithik Roshan Walk Hand-In-Hand As They Return From London Vacay

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azaad are giving 100 per cent couple goals to their fans. Recently, the duo was spotted outside the Mumbai airport as they returned from the London vacay. What made their appearance special was that the couple were holding hands and refused to let go of each other's hands. The couple was also accompanied by Hrithik's son Hrehaan, mom Pinky Roshan and his sister Sunaina Roshan.

In the video, Saba and Hrithik can be seen talking to each other as they walked together walked holding hands. While Saba was seen wearing lilac colour lowers and a grey top, Hrithik was seen wearing a black tee and beige colour trousers and paired it up with a grey jacket.

Take a look at the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

As soon as the video surfaced online, it garnered thousands of likes and people spammed the comment section with heart and love emojis. While a user wrote, “A lucky girl with the Greek god.” Another commented, “Are you guys getting married?” One person called them “cute.”

Saba and Hrithik made their relationship public in April when they made their together appearance at Karan Johar's birthday bash. Recently, the couple was in London for a trip and shared a bunch of pictures on their Instagram handles.

The couple made headlines, and rumours about their relationship sparked when in February this year the duo was spotted leaving a restaurant in Mumbai after their dinner date. Later, Saba also joined Hrithik's family for a get-together. For the unversed, Saba shares a good relationship with Hrithik's ex-wife Sussanne Khan, who is currently dating Arslan goni.

Meanwhile, on Saba Azad's work front, the actress was last seen in Rocket Boys. Hrithik turned cheerleader for his girlfriend and praised Saba's performance in the film. Hrithik said, “@sabazad - you are one of the finest actors I have ever seen. You inspire me.”

Hrithik, on the other hand, will be seen in Vikram Vedha alongside Saif Ali Khan. The movie is a remake of the Tamil film of the same name. The film will hit the big screens on September 30, 2022.