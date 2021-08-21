Saba Ali Khan is Saif Ali Khan's sister who took to her official social media handle to share her nephew's new pics as he turned 6 months old recently. Scroll down to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Just like Taimur, it's his younger brother Jeh aka Jehangir Ali Khan who we want to see more of. However, for a long time ever since he has been born, mommy Kareena Kapoor Khan and daddy Saif Ali Khan tried shielding him from exposure and media glare. But all thanks to their family members, now we often get to see a glimpse of the baby at times on social media.

Recently, Saif's sister Saba Ali Khan Pataudi, treated fans with the newborn's cute pictures. Yes, Jeh turned 6 months old recently and to mark the occasion, she took to her official Instagram handle to share a collage of two pictures in her story. In one of the clicks, Jeh is seen in Taimur's lap meanwhile in another one Kareena is seen cuddling the little one. Captioning the pics, Saba wrote, "Love you, my jaan, Jehangir. Jeh"

Take a look at Saba Ali Khan Pataudi's Instagram story here:

Aren't the pictures cute?

For the unversed, Jeh's real name Jehangir Ali Khan was recently revealed through his mother Kareena Kapoor's book, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible.

It was one of the pictures of Jeh which mentioned his actual name 'Jehangir' below it. However, after the paparazzi's obsession with their firstborn Taimur Ali Khan, the couple has tried to keep Jeh away from media exposure.

Talking about the family, all fours including mum Kareena, daddy Saif and kids Taimur and Jeh are currently vacationing in Maldives. They went there to celebrate Saif's 51st birthday which was on August 16.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal