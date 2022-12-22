Saba Ali Khan Drops Adorable Pictures Of Nephews Taimur And Jeh Ali Khan| See Here

Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan uploaded two adorable pictures of her nephews Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan from their visit to Jaisalmer. Recently, Saif, Kareena Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan and the rest of the family celebrated veteran actress Sharmila Tagore's 78th birthday in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The family members shared the pictures of their trip on social media.

On Thursday, Saba posted on Instagram a selection of snaps of her nephews Taimur and Jehangir from their safari in the wild. All of them had white full sleeved T-shirts and Jehangir was wearing a blue cap. In one of the pictures, Taimur was reaching for the water bottle that Jehangir had in his hands. Another image showed Jehangir drinking from the bottle and Taimur making a funny face, looking away from the camera.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Saba wrote, "MY Munchkins (red heart and evil eye amulet emojis). Captured...in motion! (camera emoji) 1: Bua jaan says let's spot the animals on the road kids! (camera emoji) 2 : Jehjaan, looks at the goats n camel while we drive..Tim is like this is pointless! Lol (camera emoji). 3 : Tim looks like , seriously this is exciting?? Jeh, Hmm i agree bhai! (brother) ...taking a sip from his bottle."

Reacting to the pictures, one of Saba's fans wrote, "They seem like Saif and male version of Kareena (red heart emoji)." Another commented, "Taimur is pouting exactly like his mom." A third person wrote, "Awww..Tim's pout and Jeh's chubby cheeks..Mashallah (red heart, kiss and hug emojis)," while a fourth person added, "God bless! I enjoy every moment, seeing them..we are very fond of you all and wait for these photos! Loved them..A big bear hug..Royal kids!". Many fans dropped heart emojis below the post.

Taimur turned six on December 20. Karisma Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan and Saba Ali Khan posted some never-before-seen photos and a short film of the celebration on their Instagram accounts.

Saba Ali Khan is the eldest daughter of Sharmila Tagore. While her other kids, Soha and Saif, following their mother's footsteps, became actors, Saba chose to stay away from the limelight and is a jewellery designer and trustee of Waqf assets in Bhopal. She often posts pictures of her nephews and nieces on her social media account.