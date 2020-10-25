After the clip of 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' took the social media by storm, the makers of Saath Nibhana Sathiya 2 released a new promo in which Kokilaben recreated the Rasode mein kaun tha scene, watch

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The show Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 is back on the television screen and that too on popular demand and the producers announced the second season of the show after the Yashraj Mukhate's parody video went viral on social media. Now, after the clip of 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha' took the social media by storm, the makers of Saath Nibhana Sathiya 2 released a new promo in which Kokilaben recreated the Rasode mein kaun tha scene and you just can't miss it.

In the promo, Kokilaben is standing in the living room and is calling Gopi Bahu and as she is calling her, the family members gather in the living room. She asks all of them, “prasad kisne banaya? To which, Gehna says that she mafde the prasad and Kokilaben asks her if she has put pure ghee, jaggery, coconut milk, poha, cardamom and egg in the prasad. Genha says everything but not eggg and Kokila starts yelling that egg has been found in the prasad. Kokila then asks in a loud voice, “Gehna jab rasode se bahar gai thi to rasode mein kaun tha.”

Earlier, when the Yashraj Mukhate' Rasode mein kaun tha clip went viral, the makers released a promo announcing the comeback of the show in which Gopi is seen walking around the house and looking for Gehna. A cooker whistles in the kitchen and she says, “Shayad rasode me Gehna ne cooker gas pe chadha dia hoga.

Devoleena in an interview with Pinkvilla told, "It is like continuing your own brand just like superstars Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar do in their films respectively. It is more about entertaining the fans. As an actor, I’m always up for it.”

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma