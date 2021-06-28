Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee took to her official social media handle to share her belly dance video. fans say, "Gopi bahu ye kya". Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee aka Gopi Bahu of TV serial Saath Nibhaana Saathiya has always made her reel-life appearances as a saree-clad, sanskari bahu. But in real life, her Instagram account has a different story to tell as the actress keeps her fans updated with her Insta videos.

Recently, Devoleena shared a clip that surprised her fans to the core. Yes, our very own Gopi Bahu too to her Instagram handle to share a glimpse of her belly dancing skills. She dropped the video along with a caption saying, "Practice. Practice. Practice. In love with this dance form. I am not yet learnt properly to post a full dance. Still learning. But i am sure as soon as i finish my course will share with you all for sure. Till then enjoy this…"

Take a look at Devoleena's Instagram video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@devoleena)

Well, we must say Devoleena's got some moves. As soon as the actress, uploaded the video, her fans started commenting on it saying, "Gopi bahu ye kya". Another one wrote, "Do slowly otherwise your backbone pain will start again."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Devoleena participated in Bigg Boss 13, but had to quit the show due to health issues. However, later, she appeared in Bigg Boss 14 too.

Apart from that, she shot to fame after working in hit TV daily soap, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. Her name came into the limelight again after the famous Gopi Bahu memes and songs which went viral online. However, the actress who used to play Gopi Bahu earlier was Jia Manek, but now that Devoleena had replaced her a few years ago, she is more popular as Gopi Bahu than Jia.

So guys, coming back to the actress' belly dance, what are your thoughts about her video? Do let us know.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal