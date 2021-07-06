Kokila Modi aka Rupal Patel's husband assured everyone by sharing her health update that the actress is doing 'fine'. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: TV actress Rupal Patel who is popularly known as Kokila Modi from daily soap Saath Nibhaana Saathiya has been hospitalised. As per reports, she has been hospitalised for a few days now and is expecting to be discharged soon.

Meanwhile, her husband Radha Krishan Dutt gave a health update about her and told India Today that she is doing 'fine'. He said, “She is fine now… No worries.” Although the reason for her hospitalisation has not been revealed, a close source to the actress revealed that she will be at home within three four days.

Not long ago, Rupal Patel shot to fame and became meme world's favourite subject after her scene from her TV serial 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya' went viral. In the scene, her famous dialogue 'Rasoray Mein Kaun Tha' drew everyone's attention and people started talking about it.

A musician Yashraj Mukhate even made a rap video from that particular scene which went viral like crazy. After the popularity of the scene, the makers of the show decided to come with another season Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 where she made her appearance for a few episodes only.

Talking about her show, Rupal told SpotboyE, "I will be making my exit from the show which was planned. I said yes for this small journey in SNS 2 only because it’s my gratitude to all the fans of Kokilaben and Rupal Patel. I have received so much love from my audience especially for this character and the show that when makers came to me with this idea for joining and supporting them to uplift this it was my moral responsibility as a creative artist to say a yes for it."

Well, we wish the actress a speedy recovery.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal