Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs 9: Jetshen Dohna Lama Declared Winner, Takes Home Rs 10 Lakh

The grand finale of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs 9 was aired on Sunday night, with Jetshen Dohna Lama being declared as the winner of the singing reality show. With this, Jetshen Dohna Lama took home the prize money of Rs 10 lakh.

Jetshen Dohna Lama won the competition by edging out other strong competitors including Harsh Sikandar and Dhyaneshwari Gadage to take home the trophy and prize money of Rs 10 lakh. The other finalists of the singing reality show were Rafa Yeasmin, Atanu Mishra, and Atharva Bakshi.

Hailing from Pakyong, Sikkim, nine-year-old Jetshen Dohna Lama was just three years old when she started her musical journey. The singer was also dubbed as ‘Mini Sunidhi Chauhan’ by Shankar Mahadevan, who also served as one of the judges on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs 9.

In a conversation with India Today, Jetshen Dohna Lama expressed her excitement and joy over her win. The singer said it is a dream come true to win Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs Season 9.

“This is a dream come true for me! Honestly, the competition was tough as all the contestants of the season are very talented and I really feel grateful that I got to share the stage with them. My journey on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs Season 9 has been a great learning experience for me,” the singer was quoted as saying after the grand finale.

Jetshen Dohna Lama added, “I am immensely grateful to all my mentors who have constantly supported me and helped me understand my potential as a singer. I am definitely taking a bundle of memories along with me and am looking forward to my new singing journey.”

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs Season 9 judges were Neeti Mohan and Shankar Mahadevan. Meanwhile, Bollywood superstar Jackie Shroff, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and music director Amit Trivedi served as the guests on the grand finale night.