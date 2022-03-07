New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Indian singing reality show concluded with a grand finale on Sunday and contestant Neelanjana Ray was named the winner of the show while Rajashri Bag and Sharad Sharma were announced as first and second runner-ups. The winner of the show, Neelanjana was awarded 10 lakh rupees and a Sa Re Ga Ma Pa trophy. Also, a cash prize of Rs 5 lakhs was given to first runner-up Rajashri and Rs 3 lakh was given to Sharad.

Posted By: Ashita Singh