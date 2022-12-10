Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney Meet King Charles, Actors Hint At 'Welcome To Wrexham 2'

HOLLYWOOD actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney met Kings Charles and Queen Consort Camilla on Friday at Wrexham Association Football Club in Wrexham, North Wales. The Deadpool star took to Instagram and shared a picture with King Charles. The football club is owned by Reynolds and McElhenney, who gave a tour of the club to the royals.

Sharing the picture, Ryan Reynolds wrote, "Welcome to Wrexham Season 2: Charles in Charge."

The official Instagram page of Wrexham football club also posted the pictures of the royals with Reynolds and McElhenney.

According to FX, Reynolds and McElhenney bought the Welsh soccer club in 2021 in hopes of taking the fifth-tier team to the next level.

The actors also released a docu-series 'Welcome to Wrexhm' based on their journey of buying and working on the club.

The team was established in 1864. It is the oldest football club in Wales and the third-oldest international stadium in the world.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ryan Reynolds will return with Deadpool 3. Moreover, Hugh Jackman will reprise his role of Wolverine in the film. Sharing the announcement video, Ryan wrote, "Hard keeping my mouth sewn shut about this one."

Talking about Deadpool, the movie is a spin-off of the X-Men film series. Deadpool franchise star Rya Reynolds is in the lead role. Apart from Ryan, the movie also stars Morena Baccarin, Ed Skrein, T. J. Miller, Gina Carano, and Brianna Hildebrand. Ryan was also seen in the 2009 film X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

Deadpool revolves around Wade Wilson who hunts the man who gave him mutant abilities and a scarred physical appearance, becoming the antihero Deadpool.

Ryan will soon welcome his fourth child with his wife Blake Lively. Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds got married in 2012 and celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary this year. The couple welcomed their first child James in 2014. Their second daughter Inez was born in 2016 followed by their third child Betty in 2019.