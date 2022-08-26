Ryan Reynolds Reveals Who He Wants To DM In Bollywood. Any Guesses?

Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds is currently busy promoting his docu-series 'Welcome to Wrexham' with Rob McElhenney. He has expressed his love for Bollywood many times and his recent interview is a proof. He also shares a good relationship with Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh. In a recent interview with India Today, Rob and Ryan were asked about which actors’ DMs would they slip into if they had to, and Ryan answered Ranveer Singh. His comment about Ranveer gained attention and also says a lot about Ranveer's popularity.

While answering the question, Rob replied that his wife would be watching this interview. However, Ryan quickly said 'Ranveer Singh'. He added, "Pretty sure everyone in India wants to do it too."

Ranveer Singh is currently one of the most successful actors in Bollywood and never fails to surprise the audience with his stellar performances. He has received love and praise from the international audience as well. For the unversed, Ranveer Singh also dubbed Deadpool 2's Hindi version, which stars Ryan Reynolds.

Meanwhile, Ranveer recently wrapped up shooting for 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. Sharing a video of his wrap up party, he wrote, "Many days of - hearty laughs, tears, mischief, love, blood & sweat. Somewhere in between action and cut, this Kahani found a family within the hearts of everyone on set. IT’S A TALKIE WRAP ON #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani with just 1 song to go! We will see you on the big screen! Coming soon in 2023."

On the work front, Ranveer Singh will reunite with Alia Bhatt for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The duo worked together in Gully Boy earlier. The movie also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi and it is slated to release in February 2023. The movie is directed by Karan Johar.

Ranveer will be seen in Cirkus, which will be directed by Rohit Shetty. The duo worked together in Simba in 2018. The movie also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hedge, Varun Sharma and Sanjay Mishra. For Cirus, Ranveer will be seen in a double role for the first time.