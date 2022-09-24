Ryan Grantham, Riverdale Fame Actor, Gets Life Sentence For Killing His Mother

RIVERDALE and Diary of a Wimpy Kid fame actor Ryan Grantham has been sentenced to life behind the bars after pleading guilty to murdering his mother in March 2020. On September 21, British Columbia Supreme Court Justice Kathleen Ker gave the by-the-book second-degree murder punishment without the possibility of parole for 14 years, according to Deadline.

Grantham turned himself in to police soon after shooting his 64-year-old mother Barbara Waite in the back of the head on March 31, 2020, in the family's Squamish home. With the sentence already a foregone conclusion over the laws of the Canadian province, the only real wild card was how long the guilty pleading Grantham would have to wait before the currently 24-year-old could apply for parole, reported Deadline.

In a hearing earlier this year, prosecutors recommended that Grantham receive parole ineligibility up to 18 years; however, his legal team suggested that it be 12 years. Seems like Justice Ker, in her ruling this week, met them in the middle. It later was revealed in court that Grantham took video of the body and confessed to the killing on-camera after the murder of his mother. After carefully arranging the body in a semi-religious scene a day later Grantham hit the road.

With ever-changing intent, he at one point was going to try to kill Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, as he also wrote in a journal entered as evidence. Grantham also considered committing a mass shooting at Vancouver's Simon Fraser University or on the iconic Lions Gate Bridge. However, none of this happened as Grantham instead went to the East Vancouver cop shop and surrendered. "I killed my mother," he is reported to have bluntly declared to police at the front desk of the station.

Law enforcement officials in Vancouver confirmed to Deadline that Grantham, who was originally charged with first-degree murder, has been in custody for the past two and a half years. With around 30 credits on his resume, Grantham noticeably played Jeffrey Augustine on the fourth season of CW's 'Riverdale' in 2019. While appearing briefly, the character had a pivotal role in the Archie comics-based show.

Grantham started his acting career in 2007. He has appeared in many movies including Diary of a Wimpy Kid, The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus, Supernatural and iZombie.

(With ANI inputs)