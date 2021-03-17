New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Netflix's much-awaited film 'The Gray Man' by Russo Brothers has finally gone on floors. The film stars Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling and South Indian actor Dhanush. The director duo announced the news for fans through their official social media handle. The post featured a picture of the film's clap board. The caption said, "Day 1... #TheGrayMan".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Russo Brothers (@therussobrothers)

As mentioned above 'The Gray Man' will be an OTT release that will feature on Netflix. Meanwhile, it is being produced by Russo Brothers and Mike Larocca.

In an interview with a leading daily named Deadline, one of the producers Anthony Russo told, "The movie is a real mano a mano between those two great actors who represent two different versions of the CIA, in what it can be, and what it can do. For those who were fans of Captain America: Winter Soldier, this is us moving into that territory in more of a real-world setting. That’s what this movie really means for us."

Meanwhile, another producer Joe Russo said, "The intention is for it to be competitive with any theatrical, and the ability to do with with Gosling and Evans is a dream for us. The idea is to create a franchise and build out a whole universe, with Ryan at the center of it. We have all committed to the first movie, and that’s got to be great to get us to the second movie. These are master assassins, and Gosling’s characters gets burned by the CIA and Evans’ character has to hunt him down. We have a great working relationship with Netflix, and we go back almost 20 years with Scott Stuber. We formed AGBO to be an agnostic storytelling company, where we figure out the best platform. We think Netflix is the perfect place for this film."

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal