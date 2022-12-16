Russia To Authorise Pirated Version Of 'Avatar: The Way Of Water'

The much-anticipated Avatar: The Way of Water, helmed by James Cameron and released in India today, has been met with much excitement. Nevertheless, reports have it that Russia may have chosen to sanction the displaying of bootleg versions of the movie.

Following the debut of Avatar in 2009, James Cameron made Avatar: The Way Of Water as a follow-up to the movie. The word of mouth about the movie is already circulating; all that is left to do is to wait and observe the reaction of the viewers.

Given the existing tension between Russia and Ukraine, Disney pushed back the launch of Avatar 2 in Russia. Nevertheless, the nation decided to air the movie but in a strange way. It appears that they have decided to sanction pirated copies of the film in order to run Avatar: The Way of Water in the country.

Due to the Ukraine-Russia dispute, multiple countries have decided to sever their relations with Russia. Disney is one such sizable corporation, which is why they have decided against exhibiting James Cameron's film. As a result of the global market retreats, Russian movie house owners have no difficulty exhibiting pirated replicas of the movies.

Based on reports, European countries would be permitted to distribute pirated versions of films. Theatre owners are willing to remunerate a fee ranging from $790 to $15,820 depending to the movie resolution. Other small-scale theatre owners have agreed to show movies from camcorder tapes.

Russia’s Ministry of Culture is seeking to sanction the screening of pirated films. Usually, a Hollywood representative confirms the legality of the films before they can be screened. However, the Association of Cinema Owners has now suggested a strategy which would enable them to bypass Hollywood and accomplish their objectives.