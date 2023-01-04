Rushad Rana And Ketaki Walawalkar Get Married, Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly Drops First Pics| See Here

TV actor Rushad Rana and Anupamaa's creative director Ketaki Walawalkar exchanged wedding vows on January 4 in Mumbai. The ceremony was held as per Maharashtrian traditions and was attended by their close friends and family. Rupali Ganguly, the lead actress of Anupamaa, posted the very first photos of the couple on Instagram.

Apart from Rupali, several television personalities, such as Sudhanshu Pandey, Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma, Aashish Mehrotra, Sagar Parekh, Nidhi Shah, Alpana Buch and others, attended Rushad and Ketaki’s wedding ceremony.

Sharing pictures with the newlyweds, Rupali wrote on Instagram, "Ho gayi shaaaadddiiiiii."

In the above images, Rupali Ganguly is seen embracing Rushad and Ketaki, who look stunning in their traditional Maharashtrian wedding attires. Ketaki looks drop-dead gorgeous in a lemon-coloured kashta saree paired with a green shawl. Conversely, Rushad is wearing an ivory-coloured kurta-pyjama.

Rupali’s post is going viral on social media, and fans can't stop gushing over the newlywed couple's look. Rushad commented below her post, "We loveee you."

Rushad and Ketaki’s pre-wedding rituals took place on January 2, 2023. Their mehendi was held in Mumbai and was attended by majority of the actors from Anupamaa. Their images were showered with love by fans on social media.

Talking about Rushad and Ketaki's bond, they met each other for the first time on the sets of Anupamaa. For the unversed, Rushad played Kavya's spouse opposite Madalsa in the TV series. His character was loved by everyone, and fans are now looking forward to seeing him again on the television screen.