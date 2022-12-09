'Rush Hour 4': Jackie Chan Confirms Film Is Underway; 'Will Be Talking With Director About It'

Hong Kong actor, filmmaker Jackie Chan has hinted towards returning to the Rush Hour franchise with its fourth installment. Chan recently revealed that a sequel is in the works, which is definitely a great news for the actor's fans and supporters.

It is pertinent to note that the initial Rush Hour movie, which debuted in 1998, brought in $244 million globally. The movie, which also starred Chris Tucker, was a hit and inspired two sequels.

During his appearance at the Red Sea International Film Festival, the 68-year-old martial arts star confirmed that Rush Hour 4 is underway. Making a rare on-stage appearance, he went on to state that "the script isn't right" at the moment, but he'll "see the director tonight and we will be talking about it."

Jackie Chan also recounted his experience in Hollywood and said, "I tried so many times to go to Hollywood, but after that, I said no more Hollywood because my English is not good, they’re not my culture, they don’t like this kind of action."

"My manager said look, there’s a script, and it’s called Rush Hour. I said no, Hong Kong police? I’m not going to do it. He said Jackie, why don’t you try last time. I said okay, this is the last time," said the actor