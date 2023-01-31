Rupert Grint Says Playing Ron Wesley In 'Harry Potter' Franchise For A Decade Was 'Suffocating'

Rupert Grint recently discussed his experience of playing Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter films for over a decade and why he chose to pursue other projects afterward.

In a recent interview with Bustle magazine, Grint commented that playing the beloved character from the age of 11 to 22 "was quite suffocating".

He said that he began to have trouble distinguishing himself from the character, noting, "In the movies, we merged into one. By the end of it, I was playing myself. The lines were blurred." He went on to say that he even responds if someone addresses him as Ron.

"Potter was so full on — [filming] all year, then we’d promote the rest of the time," he continued. While Grint is appreciative of all the opportunities he received, he said he, "wanted a break to reflect on everything. … It was an out-of-body experience for a while, but I think we finished at the right time. If we continued, it could’ve gone downhill."

In 2022, Daniel Radcliffe reunited with his co-stars from the Harry Potter films to take part in the HBO Max special, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts. Although he thought it was too early for a reunion, he admitted it was nice to see his fellow cast members and it gave him a chance to reflect on the experience they all shared, saying it was "crazy" and "nice to look back" on.

He said, "was a really unique experience only us core group really know, so it's nice to see them [co-stars]. It was a good opportunity to reflect on everything and just say how crazy it was. It's always nice to look back."

Recently, Grint shifted his attention to more suspenseful and eerie projects, like Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities, the series Servant and M. Night Shyamalan's film Knock At The Cabin. He explained to Bustle, "there's something therapeutic about these roles."

"I'm drawn to a hidden vulnerability," he added. "A bit broken, damaged people. At the moment, it seems to be what I'm doing."

He contemplated the possibility of making a Christmas movie as his next project, but said he was content with where he was at.

"I'm doing something light next — like a Christmas movie but I'm happy with where I've ended up," he remarked.