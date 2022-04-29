New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Finally, Ajay Devgn's highly-anticipated film Runway 34 has hit the big screens today (April 29). The film is based on true events and features Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, Boman Irani, Aakanksha Singh, and Angira Dhar. Apart from that, the main lead Ajay Devgn has directed and produced the film. This is Ajay's first release in the COVID-19 era after the blockbuster success of his film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior in 2020.

Ajay's fans were eagerly waiting for the film from the time the thrilling trailer of the movie went on the floor. The film is inspired by true incidents and revolves around Captain Vikrant Khanna, a flying prodigy, whose flight takes a mysterious course after take-off from an international destination.

Now, the initial reviews of the film have started to kick in, and it seems that the film has created its magic on people. Ajay's fans are already calling the film a massive hit.

Take a look at Twitter reviews of Runway 34 here:

REVIEW: #Runway34



- Film takes off slow but gets onto you very quickly. Stunning visuals and thrilling plot keeps you hooked. Good dialogues and BGM. But the best part is @ajaydevgn and @SrBachchan ‘s acting. Both nailed their characters to the core.



IMPRESSIVE (⭐️⭐️⭐️💫) — Review Junkie (@jagatjoon12) April 29, 2022

#RakulPreetSingh #Runway34 #Runway34AjayDevgn #AjayDevgn #Runway34OnApril29



RUNWAY 34 ABSOLUTE AVIATION ROLLER COASTER



BRILLIANT DIRECTION BY @ajaydevgn SIR@Rakulpreet Mam STEALS THE SHOW BY EXPRESSIVE EMOTIONS



VISUAL TREAT

EMOTIONAL DELIGHT

ENJOY YOUR FLIGHT FROM TODAY pic.twitter.com/1U4xpymMb2 — SAMPATH RAJ (@sampathraj23) April 29, 2022

#Runway34 - What a film, kept me at the edge of my seat throughout.. the plane landing sequence is just exceptional. I could feel the gravity fall to zero in my seat. @SrBachchan sir, screen presence and authority is unmatched. pic.twitter.com/0gmagWhfLh — Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) April 27, 2022

#Runway34 - What a film, kept me at the edge of my seat throughout.. the plane landing sequence is just exceptional. I could feel the gravity fall to zero in my seat. @SrBachchan sir, screen presence and authority is unmatched. pic.twitter.com/0gmagWhfLh

— Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) April 27, 2022

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen