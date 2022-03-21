New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The trailer of Runway 34 was dropped by the makers of the movie on Monday, March 21st. Starring Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Rakul Preet, the movie is all set to hit theatres on April 29th.

Inspired by true events, Runway 34 is based on the story of Captain Vikrant Khanna played by Ajay Devgn who is a flying prodigy and one of his mysterious flight landings.

Ajay Devgn also shared the trailer of the movie and wrote, "Every second counts. @adffilms proudly presents the trailer of Runway34. We are ready for take-off."

Watch the trailer here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

The trailer of the movie opens with Ajay Devgn in the frame, it later shows Amitabh Bachchan as an investigating officer, looking into an incident after Ajay's character, Captain Vikrant Khanna force-landed a flight despite warnings and instructions of not doing so. The aviation thriller is a gripping and intriguing tale of actually what happened 35,000 ft above the ground.

Earlier, on March 15th, Salman Khan had shared the teaser of Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, and Rakul Preet Singh-starrer and written, "I don't have any film ready toh maine apne bhai @ajaydevgn se request ki hai if he can come on Eid, Eidi dene ke liye. Chalo iss Eid hum sab celebrate karenge aur dekhenge #Runway34."

Apart from the Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh Runway 34 will also feature Ajey Nagar (better known as Carry Minati), Angira Dhar. Produced and directed by Ajay Devgn, 'Runway 34' is being co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Vikrant Sharma, Sandeep Harish Kewlani, Tarlok Singh Jethi, Hasnain Husaini, and Jay Kanujia. 'Runway 34' is landing on Eid this year.

Posted By: Ashita Singh